Hot Weather Brings Challenges to Parkgate Pony Sanctuary

Published: 1st June 2020 08:01

A recent spell of hot weather has introduced further challenges for those looking after animals at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary.

Fundraising through open days has naturally ground to a halt due to the coronavirus emergency and now, with pastures completely dried out by the weather, the Sanctuary is struggling to find the necessary funds to buy sufficient hay bales to feed all the horses and ponies.

Their usual suppliers of more cost-effective large bales have run out, so now the sanctuary is relying on small bales, costing £6 each, but they need a lot of them.

If you would like to help them meet these additional costs you can make a donation via Paypal at this address: https://www.paypal.me/parkgatepony

