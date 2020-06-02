Neston Based Musician Composes Song for Key Worker Angels

Published: 2nd June 2020 10:10

A detective, a paramedic and a therapist walked into a bar....

No, not the start of a corny joke, this describes what happened a while ago when Neston resident Chris Johnson (a former nurse but now working as a CSI with North Wales Police) teamed up with his paramedic friend Nick Smith and his cousin Laura Brittles, an occupational therapist at Arrowe Park Hospital, to form a band called Medical Negligence.

Medical Negligence

They've performed several times at Elephant Lounge in Parkgate on Music Mondays andt Open Mic nights as Chris explains: "Laura and I played at a family party about three years ago, and decided to push ourselves and do an Open Mic Night. We did our very first terrified performance at Elephant Lounge in Parkgate a little while after, which went quite well considering we were trembling with terror!

"However, due to the enthusiasm and support from Symon Seabrook and Paula Prytherch who run the Open Mic night there, we kept on turning up despite the nerves. Nick saw one of the open mic videos and came down to join in, and a little while later, Medical Negligence were formed.

"We have had a couple of gigs at Elephant, and last year's Parkgate Summer Pops, but otherwise just open mics and rehearsals. We aim to do it a bit more, but it can be hard as we all work odd shifts, and we don't want to bite off more than we can chew!

"We are incredibly lucky to have such a musically vibrant place in Neston, and some really talented local musicians."

During lockdown, Chris has found time to pen some songs and, in particular, he's written one about the emergency services and key workers - 'Angels as Well' - as a tribute to those with very tough jobs in these troubled times.

Chris says: "I decided to bite the bullet and try writing songs during lockdown, as there was not much else to do!

"This particular song is about saying thanks and hopefully it will bring a smile to people.

"Music is really important to us, and we can't wait till we can meet up and perform it live."

You can listen to the song, 'Angels as Well', accompanied by images of key workers during lockdown, on YouTube here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.