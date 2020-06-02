Enjoy a Virtual ParkgateFest This Weekend

Published: 2nd June 2020 16:57

The sun shines down on the empty fields, where marquees should now be standing.

The third ParkgateFest, which should have been taking place over the coming weekend, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and rules on public gatherings.

But, the ParkgateFest team don't want you to be downhearted - they've carried on with planning and dreaming for the amazing festival that will be coming to us next year and they've also organised a bit of a virtual 'do' for you to enjoy on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7

Musical Director Paula Prytherch has put together a line-up of some local bands who will be appearing on the ParkgateFest's Facebook and Instagram over the weekend, from 1pm each day:

SATURDAY 6 June



Blind Ravens (pre-recorded video)

Mono LPs (live at 3pm)

Star Bellied Sneetches (pre-recorded video)

Hello Felix (pre-recorded video)

SUNDAY 7 June



Old Shakey's Scouse Wedding Band (pre-recorded video)

Ron Tribal Saunders (live at 3pm)

Ben Holder Quartet (pre-recorded video)

In addition to the music, the team will be putting up photos and vidoes from previous festivals to remind you of all the fun we've had and will be having again next year.

To help you get in the festival vibe, you can also grab a take-away from a local business - Elephant in Parkgate are open for take-away drinks and snacks from 10am to 3pm both days and their JustEat pizza delivery offer is available from 4pm. The Blue Bicyle is also open from 10am to 3pm both days, for take-away food and drinks.

Festival organiser Sue Saunders said: "We couldn't just let this weekend go by without anything happening, that wouldn't be us!

"Here's a shout out to all the bands, the pop up stalls, local businesses and community groups that would have been setting up by now and gearing up for a busy weekend.

"We had some great new attractions lined up, even some tasty ones too ...all on hold until next year, but for now, enjoy a few snippets over the weekend, stay safe and see you all soon."

Cllr Martin Barker added: "It seems a lifetime ago that we had to make the decision to cancel ParkgateFest 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and, whilst it was heartbreaking at the time, it was the right thing to do.

"So instead of positioning 400 hay bales this weekend, the team will be put to good use litter picking in Parkgate. The sheep will be back next year, no doubt with some new dance routines.

"In the meantime, I hope you enjoy the mini virtual festival that Paula has put together, support our local businesses and pray we get a bit of normality back in our lives in time for next year!"

Photo by Gail Wilson

