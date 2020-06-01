Stay Connected to the Arts in Neston With Hip & Harmony

Published: 1st June 2020 13:43

Through these challenging times, It has been important that we stay creatively engaged and continue to provide a platform for the arts within our community.

Here at Hip & Harmony CIC, we have been offering virtual classes since lockdown began and they have been a great way for us to stay connected.

Thanks to our teachers, and funding from Neston Town Council and Councillor Martin Barker's CWAC Member's budget, we can continue to carry on with our activities until the summer holidays.

As we go into the last seven weeks of our term, we will be continuing with our fun virtual classes and we would love you to join us! If you can access the Zoom app, then you can get involved. These classes are absolutely FREE and are open to anyone.

Whether you are ‘good' or ‘bad' at it.... it doesn't matter, it's about the connection with others.You can view a short video of some of our class participants talking about what we offer, here.

We have dance classes every Thursday for children aged from 3 - 16 yrs and an adult choir session every Wednesday.

We are uncertain of when we can resume classes in the 'real world', so for now, we will be here virtually. If you would like to get involved, just use the Zoom ID and Password above and turn up five mins before your virtual class time.

If you would like any further information please email Paula@hipandharmony.co.uk

