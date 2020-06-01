  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Stay Connected to the Arts in Neston With Hip & Harmony

Published: 1st June 2020 13:43

Through these challenging times, It has been important that we stay creatively engaged and continue to provide a platform for the arts within our community.

Here at Hip & Harmony CIC, we have been offering virtual classes since lockdown began and they have been a great way for us to stay connected.

Stay Connected to the Arts in Neston With Hip & Harmony

Thanks to our teachers, and funding from Neston Town Council and Councillor Martin Barker's CWAC Member's budget, we can continue to carry on with our activities until the summer holidays.

As we go into the last seven weeks of our term, we will be continuing with our fun virtual classes and we would love you to join us! If you can access the Zoom app, then you can get involved. These classes are absolutely FREE and are open to anyone.

Stay Connected to the Arts in Neston With Hip & Harmony

Whether you are ‘good' or ‘bad' at it.... it doesn't matter, it's about the connection with others.You can view a short video of some of our class participants talking about what we offer, here.

We have dance classes every Thursday for children aged from 3 - 16 yrs and an adult choir session every Wednesday.

Hip & Harmony timetable

We are uncertain of when we can resume classes in the 'real world', so for now, we will be here virtually. If you would like to get involved, just use the Zoom ID and Password above and turn up five mins before your virtual class time.

If you would like any further information please email Paula@hipandharmony.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies