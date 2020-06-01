Neston Players Say It With Flowers

Published: 1st June 2020 14:55

Not just flowers, but chocolates, beer and other gifts have been distributed in a Community Thanks Project organised by Neston Players.



Members of Neston Players, the town's award-winning amateur dramatic society, have been missing getting together to rehearse and present their annual May production. One member wanted to find a way to give members a chance to use their creativity and also to say thank you to the many people that have been doing great work in Neston during the lockdown.

Cheryl Barker, co-ordinator of the Neston Players Community Thanks Project, delivers to staff at Hallwood Court

Cheryl Barker approached members and asked them to nominate people and organisations in the CH64 postcode area who they recognised as doing great work and who they thought would appreciate a surprise gift of thanks.

Cheryl said "We are lucky to have so many people in our local community doing great work during these challenging times and I thought it would be nice for Neston Players to show our thanks and appreciation to some of those key workers, essential workers and volunteers in the CH64 area.

"I wanted us to deliver small, hand-tied bouquets and gifts to some of those workers, with a thank you message from us on one side of a label and on the other side, an appropriate theatrical quotation.

"I know that we all have restrictions due to the current guidelines and some members are self-isolating, but this project managed to allow even those self-isolating members to get involved. All the while, we managed to adhere to safe practice and maintained social distancing.

Special Delivery! Cllr Martin Barker delivers gifts to Neston sorting office.

"Some members very generously made a personal, financial, donation to the budget agreed by the Society. We bought flowers and gifts and Sainsbury's kindly donated bunches of flowers too, when they heard about our project.

"Our members Chrissy Anyon and Sarah McGinty kindly came up with some quotes from previous plays we have performed. These were written onto our thank-you labels by another member, Terri Binns.

"Members Irene Pugh, Helen Boothby, Jenny Clement and Ally Sullivan made up beautiful individual bouquets and they were delivered the very next day by myself, Terri Binns, Martin Barker, Sarah McGinty and Simon Deere. No less than 28 bouquets, lots of biscuits, chocolates, beers and wine were delivered.

"The smiles of appreciation on the recipients' faces were priceless. It was only a small gesture but one I know that has given Neston Players members and some of our fantastic community much pleasure.

"It feels better than any standing ovation!"

AboutMyArea and Neston Life editor Carrie Spacey was one lucky recipient. She said: "I am very rarely speechless, but this gesture meant the world to me.

Carrie Spacey...speechless for once!

"I had a huge lump in my throat when Cheryl explained (at an appropriate distance away) why she had just deposited a beautiful bunch of flowers on my doorstep. It was completely unexpected and very much appreciated.

"It is so lovely of Neston Players to go out of their way to show their appreciation in this way."

Gareth Prytherch of Neston Community Youth Centre said: "Our Community Activities Coordinator received these gorgeous flowers, specially delivered to her home office, where she's been helping to co-ordinate the amazing efforts of volunteers who have been shopping weekly and delivering medications daily for sheltered residents since lockdown.

"Many thanks to Cheryl Barker and the Neston Players group for their wonderful Community Thanks project."

Neston Players member Terri Binns added: " I enjoyed my part in it and now wonder if I've missed my vocation - I should have been a delivery driver!"

Thank you gifts ready to go out to individuals and organisations in the community.

Neston Players member Jenny Clement was one of those putting together bouquets.

Neston Primary School Head Teacher, who has been delivering messages of hope to pupils throughout lockdown, was on the receiving end for once, from Cllr Barker.

Players member and treasurer, Sarah McGinty, doing the rounds with deliveries.

