Neston Flower Society Tribute For Ladies Day

Author: Pat Wood, Neston Flower Society Published: 2nd June 2020 15:30

Neston Ladies Day - highlight of the town - it's such a disappointment that it has been cancelled.

The town would have been awash with flowers and the children looking forward to going to the fair.

Neston Flower Society thought it would be a good gesture to put several staffs and to recreate a Staff of Dispensation.on the War Memorial.

The floral tributes you see below will be placed at the memorial on Thursday morning.

The Neston Flower Society Chairman suggested a card to be placed with the flowers reading "Neston Flower Society dedicates these flowers to the memory of Andy Williams, secretary, and sends their very best wishes to the Lady Patroness."

Neston Female Society has, over the years, supported Ladies Day. We are looking forward to a colourful flower-bedecked town next year.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.