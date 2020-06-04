Unique Floral Installation at Neston Parish Church

Published: 4th June 2020 08:33

To mark what would have been Neston Ladies Club Day on Thursday 4 June, an unusual floral tribute has been installed outside the Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen.

Photo by Brenda Roe

'Nestonia' as its creator (who wishes to remain anonymous) has named it, reuses the imitation flowers utilised for the Easter Cross in April. As an accompanying message, they said:

"Offer each other a helping hand ... do your own work well, and then you will have something to be proud of ...share every good thing you have."

A fine sentiment indeed.

