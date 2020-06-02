Aurora Aesthetics - Preparing to See You Again

Published: 2nd June 2020 12:15

Little Neston based Aurora Aesthetics is run by local resident Abbey Walker, who is very much looking forward to welcoming clients again.

Abbey says: "I am excited to say that I will be taking bookings from July 4 onwards.

"I will wear full PPE, as normal for all treatments and will also ask clients to follow guidelines and wear a mask and gloves.

"Treatment rooms will be completely sterilised before and after each client comes in. A further deep clean will be carred out at the start and end of each day.

"There will be a longer gap between appointments to avoid large numbers in the salon and to that end I must also ask that you come alone to your appointment (no family, partner, children or friends please).

"Please also come on time, as early or late arrivals may undermine the efforts we are making.

"I can't wait to get back to work and catch up with you all!"

Abbey will amend her date of re-opening should there be a further change to guidance. Please keep up to date via AboutMyArea and Neston Life and on the Aurora Aesthetics Facebook page here.

Aurora Aesthetics

2a Town Lane

Little Neston

CH64 4BZ

Tel: 07388 554913

