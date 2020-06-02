  • Bookmark this page

Neston Town Council Vacancy - How to Apply for Co-option

Published: 2nd June 2020 15:43

The currently vacant seat in Little Neston ward on Neston Town Council is to be filled by co-option.

This means that interested residents may apply to be considered as a potential councillor, the decision being made by the sitting council at a future meeting.

If you would like to be considered by the Council for co-option, please complete the form available on the Council's website here. This will help members of the Council in making nominations from which to select a new member of the Council.

The completed form should be returned to Neston Town Council in time for the next published date of the Full Council meeting. Notices canbe found on the Council's website here.

Please note that all information contained in Part 1 of the application will be published in the same manner as other documents for consideration at a meeting of the Council and be available to the public at the Council's office and on its website.

Neston Town Hall
