  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Off Road Bike Nuisance in Neston Causes Upset for Residents

Published: 2nd June 2020 17:55

Anti-social driving of off-road bikes around the streets of Neston, often late at night, has caused distress to residents on and off throughout lockdown and has escalated in recent days.

Noise

The sound of the high-pitched engines and constant revving has raised stress levels and caused concern over potential accidents, as the riders return day after day, night after night.

In some cases, key workers returning from arduous shifts in hospitals and other frontline settings have been kept from much-needed sleep.

Cheshire Police say that officers are actively investigating the presence of these bikes and will seek to prosecute the riders, along with seizing the bikes.

Sergeant Kevin Green said: "We are aware that there has been an increase in people riding scrambler bikes anti-socially and dangerously in the Neston area and we understand the impact it has on the local community.

"We are committed to doing all that we can to tackle the issue and have already seen some success with the seizure of off road bikes. However, in order to bring those responsible to justice we need more information from the public.

"The information that can prove really valuable to our investigations is detailed descriptions of any bikes and riders that are causing a nuisance. Also any information in relation to where these bikes are being stored, descriptions of the bikes and also key factors regarding the rider's description, what they are wearing and potential names."

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies