Off Road Bike Nuisance in Neston Causes Upset for Residents

Published: 2nd June 2020 17:55

Anti-social driving of off-road bikes around the streets of Neston, often late at night, has caused distress to residents on and off throughout lockdown and has escalated in recent days.

The sound of the high-pitched engines and constant revving has raised stress levels and caused concern over potential accidents, as the riders return day after day, night after night.

In some cases, key workers returning from arduous shifts in hospitals and other frontline settings have been kept from much-needed sleep.

Cheshire Police say that officers are actively investigating the presence of these bikes and will seek to prosecute the riders, along with seizing the bikes.

Sergeant Kevin Green said: "We are aware that there has been an increase in people riding scrambler bikes anti-socially and dangerously in the Neston area and we understand the impact it has on the local community.

"We are committed to doing all that we can to tackle the issue and have already seen some success with the seizure of off road bikes. However, in order to bring those responsible to justice we need more information from the public.

"The information that can prove really valuable to our investigations is detailed descriptions of any bikes and riders that are causing a nuisance. Also any information in relation to where these bikes are being stored, descriptions of the bikes and also key factors regarding the rider's description, what they are wearing and potential names."

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or give the details via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.