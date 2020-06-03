Neston Says THANK YOU This Volunteers Week

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 3rd June 2020 11:37

It's Volunteers Week (1-7 June) across the UK, and an opportunity to recognise the huge efforts being made to help people - not just through the coronavirus pandemic, but all year round.

In Neston, we are fortunate to have an exceptionally efficient team at Neston Community Youth Centre, co-ordinated by Gareth Prytherch (Centre Manager) and Zaria Shreef. Between them they are corralling the efforts of a small army of local volunteers to meet the needs of hundreds of vulnerable people. They're undertaking an enormous variety of tasks - sometimes it is shopping, or picking up prescriptions, other times it's about being on the end of a telephone line for someone who is shielded and lonely - the list goes on.

Even though some guidelines are changing and the restrictions of lockdown easing, many people will still require assistance, so the effort will continue for as long as it is needed.

Before Covid-19 and long after we have (hopefully) seen the back of it, volunteers are the backbone of the Neston community. It can be incredibly rewarding to give something back - whether you are recently retired and looking for something useful and interesting to do, or you're just starting out in the world of work and need to gain some experience for your CV, there are roles suitable for every need.

Volunteering is also a great way to meet people and make new friends. Many of the people called on by NCYC take part in community events such as Neston Ladies Club or the town's Christmas celebrations. When we are able to put these things back on the calendar, get involved - you'll be very glad you did.

Other volunteers throughout Neston provide support in numerous ways. The Rotary Club of Neston, for instance, which has been central to volunteering in Neston for well over 50 years. During lockdown, their members have been supporting Ellesmere Port and Neston Community Transport (itself manned by volunteers), with prescription deliveries.

Elsewhere in the community, volunteers provide help for the elderly, be that at Age Matters where advice and support comes with exceptional warmth and commitment, and Neston Angels, another NCYC initiative, where befrienders ensure that none of our elderly are left without a friendly visit or voice on the phone.

We could go on for hours, listing the many, many acts of kindness that take place in the Neston community every single day, but at the risk of missing people's names off by accident, we'll just say for now a huge THANK YOU, this Volunteers Week, to all those who have lent a hand, in both normal times and during the pandemic, we appreciate you.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.