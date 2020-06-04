Afternoon Tea for the Ladies on Neston's Special Day

Published: 4th June 2020 14:38

Volunteers and staff at two local businesses were up early this morning, making sandwiches to go into some very special Afternoon Tea boxes.

Teas made at NCYC by volunteers including Hip & Harmony CIC's Paula, Cheryl, Pam and Mandy, together with those supplied by Elephant Collective and Paisley Grey, are being hand-delivered to around 200 members of Neston Female Society, on the day that should have seen the 206th annual Ladies Club Day procession.

Volunteers, including members of Hip & Harmony CIC, were up early, packing afternoon teas ready for delivery.

As well as the tasty treats, each box contains a scroll with a message from the family of Cllr Andy Williams, Hon Secretary of Neston Female Society, who sadly passed away in April. This is the contents of the letter:

Organiser Gareth Prytherch from NCYC said: "We thought it would be a nice gesture for the members, to celebrate what is usually the stand out event in the Neston calendar each year.

"They would normally have been enjoying tea together at the Civic Hall late afternoon, so we thought we'd bring it to them at home instead."

Some of the Elephant Collective team got stuck in as well.

Funding for the teas was donated from the Cheshire West and Chester Member's budgets of Cllr Williams, Cllr Louise Gittins and Cllr Martin Barker.

Cllrs Gittins and Barker were amongst those making the special deliveries, along with the new Mayor of Neston, Cllr Christine Warner, who said: "It was an absolute pleasure to play a small part in this. As a member of Neston Female Society myself, I am looking forward to the return of the event next year, to carry on a tradition which is so dear to the hearts of all Nestonians."

Cllr Christine Warner, Mayor of Neston, setting off to make Afternoon Tea deliveries in considerable style!

Editor's Note: As a proud member, I was delighted to receive my Afternoon Tea today - a lovely gesture and a little ray of sunshine on a cloudy day...

Neston Ladies Club Day - A Photographic Retrospective

