Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Vans and Trailers Now Officially Allowed in at Neston Tip

Published: 4th June 2020 11:29

Cheshire West and Chester Council is now able again to allow trailers, pickups and vans to use its Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs), including Neston.

Neston Waste and Recycling Centre

The HWRC at Neston, along with others in the borough, reopened after the Government enabled travel to a HWRC to take place if storing waste at home is a risk to health and safety.

When the sites first re-opened trailers, vans and pickups were not permitted, to allow visitors to move quickly and smoothly through the site to avoid long queues.

The change to the rules regarding trailers, pickups and vans is with immediate effect. Trailer size limits do apply at each site so please check the website before visiting.The trade site in Chester will open from Monday 8 June.

Neston HWRC has returned to normal operating arrangements - currently 9am to 5pm on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (closed all day Tuesday and Wednesday).

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport said: "The new operating arrangements at our HWRCs have been working well and I know many residents will be pleased we are now able to accommodate trailers, pickups and vans safely at our sites.

"Although these vehicles are allowed the sites are for the disposal of household waste only. Our trade site will be opening soon for commercial waste disposal.

"I'd like to thank residents again for thinking twice about their journey and everyone who came to our HWRCs for following the social distancing rules and guidance from our staff. Safety remains a key priority and following social distancing guidance is essential."

Garden waste roadside collections have now resumed, with the first in the Neston area taking place on Monday 8 June.

 

