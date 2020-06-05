Appeal Renewed Over Parkgate Collision

Published: 5th June 2020 09:55

Officers investigating a collision in Parkgate have renewed their appeal for information and have given descriptions of witnesses they would like to speak to.

At around 3.25pm on Wednesday 20 May, police were informed of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian at The Parade in Neston.

The incident had occurred near to Parkgate Fish & Chips at approximately 1.10pm that day.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman from Wirral, sustained serious leg injuries as a result of the collision. The cyclist, a 31-year-old woman from Ellesmere Port, sustained minor injuries.

Following their initial enquiries, officers are now appealing for a number of people who were seen in the area at the time of the collision to get in touch. It is believed that they may be able to assist with the investigation.

PC Kevin Owen said: "Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

"We particularly want to speak to a man and a woman, who both looked to be in their late 20s and were sat on a bench outside Elephant Coffee Lounge.

"The man was white and had short wavy brown hair. He was wearing glasses, a black T-shirt, light grey shorts and dark coloured adidas trainers with white stripes.

"The woman was also white. She had long brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing sunglasses, a white vest top, blue jeans and dark coloured pumps.

"We also want to hear from a man and a woman who walked past the pedestrian just seconds before the collision occurred.

"The man was white, middle aged had fair hair. He was wearing a blue and red checked shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes with a white sole.

"The woman was also white and middle aged. She had short fair hair and was wearing a blue and white checked sleeveless top and white shorts.

"I urge the prospective witnesses, as well as anyone who believes they may know who they are, to contact the team here at Neston so that we can progress our investigation."

Anyone with any information that may help the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 709267, or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report .

