  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Vista Abode

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Appeal Renewed Over Parkgate Collision

Published: 5th June 2020 09:55

Officers investigating a collision in Parkgate have renewed their appeal for information and have given descriptions of witnesses they would like to speak to.

At around 3.25pm on Wednesday 20 May, police were informed of a collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian at The Parade in Neston.

The incident had occurred near to Parkgate Fish & Chips at approximately 1.10pm that day.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman from Wirral, sustained serious leg injuries as a result of the collision. The cyclist, a 31-year-old woman from Ellesmere Port, sustained minor injuries.

Following their initial enquiries, officers are now appealing for a number of people who were seen in the area at the time of the collision to get in touch. It is believed that they may be able to assist with the investigation.

PC Kevin Owen said: "Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

"We particularly want to speak to a man and a woman, who both looked to be in their late 20s and were sat on a bench outside Elephant Coffee Lounge.

"The man was white and had short wavy brown hair. He was wearing glasses, a black T-shirt, light grey shorts and dark coloured adidas trainers with white stripes.

"The woman was also white. She had long brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing sunglasses, a white vest top, blue jeans and dark coloured pumps.

"We also want to hear from a man and a woman who walked past the pedestrian just seconds before the collision occurred.

"The man was white, middle aged had fair hair. He was wearing a blue and red checked shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes with a white sole.

"The woman was also white and middle aged. She had short fair hair and was wearing a blue and white checked sleeveless top and white shorts.

"I urge the prospective witnesses, as well as anyone who believes they may know who they are, to contact the team here at Neston so that we can progress our investigation."

Anyone with any information that may help the investigation is asked to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 709267, or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report .

 

Cheshire Police

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies