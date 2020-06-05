Neston Embraces Virtual Ladies Club Day

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 5th June 2020 10:50

It may not have been the day we would have liked, with the town turning out for the annual procession, services and tea at the Civic, but still, Neston Ladies Day 2020 did not go unmarked.

Photo by Steve Ebbrell

Photo by Brenda Roe

The community can always be relied upon to come together in a 'crisis' and so it was on Thursday 4 June. Flower staffs appeared in the windows of shops in the town centre, and outside the Parish Church there was a stunning floral dress and the traditional dispensation staff provided by Neston Flower Society.

As always, Salon Dene was suitably decorated for the day.

A message of hope from Vista Abode at The Cross.

MGC Solicitors also marked the day with a flower staff in the window.

Taking Neston's quirkiness to a whole new level was the group including Cllr Pat Kynaston and her husband Bob, along with Cllr Christine Warner, Mayor of Neston, and a dummy in a trailer attached to a bike - dressed up in vintage clothing - doing the rounds of the town centre with a loudspeaker playing marching band music. They stopped at the Parish Church for a blessing from Rev Alan Dawson, Vicar of Neston, then proceeded to Neston Community Youth Centre. Very nearly traffic-stopping!

NCYC, Hip & Harmony CIC, Elephant Collective, Paisley Grey and councillors had come together to organise a surprise for Neston Female Society members - Afternoon Teas delivered to their doors, some even carried there by the Mayor and the Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council in a vintage car!

Cllrs Christine Warner and Louise Gittins were amongst those delivering afternoon teas.

This, and many other things during the day, were carried out in memory of Cllr Andy Williams, who we sadly lost in April. He would have been proud to see how the community came together, as it always does.

AboutMyArea published a photographic retrospective, looking back over the years we have covered Neston's special day. Over on Facebook, the Neston Past page also carried a fabulous collection of photos spanning many years. Social media users were encouraged to use #NFS2020, so use that to search for other posts from yesterday.

One of our favourites - from Val Hatton.

Some people organised street or garden parties (social distancing applied!), including Churchill Court in Neston. They had their own mini-parade, a blessing from the Vicar of Neston, Rev Alan Dawson and even a home-made banner. Nathan Kennedy sent us the photos below and said: "We were honoured to have Alan join us. Residents taking part were of all age and abilities and everyone felt included.

"We all thoroughly enjoyed the day despite the weather - but it wouldn't be Ladies Day without a spot of rain!"

Over in Little Neston, residents of Greenfields Close also 'got together' to mark the day, as seen in these photos from Pauline Bladon:

Jayne Robertson did a fine job of decorating the front of her house:

If you found a way to celebrate Neston Ladies Club this year and would like to see your photos in this article, please do send them in by email.

As the week draws to a close, we all hope and pray that next year Neston can celebrate its most cherished and unique event, all together. Meanwhile, stay safe and well done to everyone who went the extra mile yesterday.

#NFS2020

