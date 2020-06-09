  • Bookmark this page

Plant Sales in Burton From This Friday

Published: 9th June 2020 09:45

Regular visitors to Neston Market will be very familiar with the delightful plants sold there by Liz Carter.

Liz Carter at Briarfield

Her garden at Briarfield in Burton Village is also regularly opened to the public to raise money for charity.

Now, as the market remains closed for the time being, Liz is going to be running plant sales, in aid of the National Garden Scheme, from the driveway of her home, every Friday from 9am to 6pm.  

Liz says: "In order to implement social distancing and take sensible steps to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 please text or call 07711 813732 to book an appointment.

"Sales will be self-service with payment by cash using an honesty box.

"I look forward to seeing you."

Briarfield
The Rake
Burton
CH64 5TL  

