Chester Zoo Can Re-Open from June 15

Published: 10th June 2020 07:50

Following a massive outcry from the public, the government has reversed its decision to require zoos and safari parks to remain closed indefinitely.

Chester Zoo will now re-open on June 15, with social distancing measures in place.

Photo by Bernard Rose

Thousands of people signed petitions, shared social media appeals and donated money after the Zoo announced it was facing a massive financial shortfall this year would be made much worse if it was not permitted to re-open. Visitor revenue accounts for 97% of its income in normal times and it was a distinct possibility that the zoo would not survive if its closure to the public continued indefinitely.

The Zoo has been proactive in preparing to re-open, which it anticipated would happen in line with other outdoor attractions, until the governent announced at the beginning of June that it would have to remain closed.

At the time, Jamie Christon, Chester Zoo's Chief Operating Officer said: "We plan to heavily limit visitor numbers, we've installed self-scanning ticket lanes, floor markings, one-way systems, multiple cleaning and hand sanitisation points, a huge amount of signage and protective screens in all of our key locations and service areas.

"We've also trained staff to ensure that social distancing rules are followed at all times. People will be safer here than in public spaces, as we know can manage numbers and social distancing."

As the campaign to save Chester and other zoos gained momentum, Cheshire West and Chester Council Leader Louise Gittins wrote to the Secretary of State, saying: "I wanted to write to make clear our own risk assessment, given our responsibilities for public and environmental health, of the ability of the zoo to re-open soon. As a council we have taken a cautious approach to re-opening: more so than the government. In my view some of the national decisions to open up facilities have been premature, and without sufficient attention to the local public health risks. We have approached our discussions with Chester Zoo in the same spirit, with public health absolutely paramount.

"Officers from our Environmental Health team visited the zoo last Friday and have carefully scrutinised Chester Zoo's plans for re-opening. They have found the zoo's management and staff to be transparent, cautious and assiduous in their approach to keeping the public safe. These plans include only re-opening outdoor spaces and reducing the maximum capacity of the zoo from 20,000 visitors per day to 3,000. The zoo has wide walkways and large open spaces which allow for social distancing, and a robust cleaning regime.

"On this basis we are very pleased to support Chester Zoo's re-opening plans."

The legislation was not due to be reviewed until the end of June, but an announcement today will confirm that the government has listened to the appeals of the public and the management of large zoos across the country.

Responding to the news, a spokesperson for Chester Zoo saiid: You did it!

"A week ago we were in despair, not knowing when we would reopen, or if we could even survive much longer... but your voices have been heard!

"We have just received the news that we'll be able to open safely from 15 June. Your support has been incredible. Every kind donation, every word of support. It really did make a huge difference.

"The fight isn't over for us just yet.

"There's no denying that we have suffered severe financial damage over the past three months and the road to recovery will be long and uncertain. But, your incredibly kind donations, animal adoptions and memberships have given us a vital lifeline.

"Over the next few days we'll be letting you know when and how you'll be able to book a ticket to visit. Please bear with us while we do this.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."

Unfortunately the good news will not extend to Blue Planet Aquarium, in Ellesmere Port, as it is chiefly an indoor attraction and must remain closed for the time being.

To keep up to date on opening times and tickets for Chester Zoo, please visit the website here.

You can also still make a donation to help with the current shortfall, here.

