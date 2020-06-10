Police to Crack Down on Scrambler Bike Menace

Published: 10th June 2020 08:01

Police are stepping up operational activity across Cheshire to target the illegal and anti-social use of motorbikes.

After months of success from an ongoing operation in Widnes, Runcorn and Ellesmere Port, which was launched in response to concerns raised by local residents, riders across the rest of the county will now feel the effects of ‘Operation Scrambler'.

In Neston the issue has caused misery for local residents during lockdown, as night after night scrambler bikes raced around the area.

Officers will carry out high-visibility patrols in hotspot areas at key times across the county targeting those intent on causing a nuisance in their community. The Constabulary will take action against anyone riding motor vehicles illegally and anti-socially, whether on or off road.

Chief Inspector Gareth Wrigley said: "Traditionally at this time of year, as the lighter nights set in and the weather gets warmer, we see a rise in the illegal and anti-social use of motorbikes across the county, and even though the coronavirus pandemic has seen restrictions put in place, we have still seen individuals and groups riding illegally and anti-socially on, and off, the county's roads.

"This is an issue that really matters to our communities and I want to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to crackdown on those responsible for this sort of behaviour."

Information from the public is vital in supporting Operation Scrambler. While members of the public have been reporting information which has proved useful and has helped officers to build up a bigger picture of what is happening across the county, officers are appealing for further information to help support investigations.

When reporting incidents of illegal and anti-social use of motorbikes, officers need as much detail as possible, including a detailed description of the bike and the rider, what they were wearing, names of the rider if possible and information about the location of where these bikes are being stored. Of particular value are photographs and videos of incidents, but police urge people to only take photos and video footage if it is safe to do so.

Chief Inspector Wrigley added: "We are grateful for the intelligence that we have already received from our communities as all of this information can be really valuable to our investigations.

"We are committed to working together with our local communities to tackle this issue. Rest assured every piece of actionable intelligence we receive will be followed up proportionately by each Local Policing Unit, and we will use this information to support any seizures and prosecutions where necessary. Our efforts will continue.

Police & Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, David Keane, said: "The illegal and anti-social use of motorbikes is an issue that local residents often raise and I have raised these concerns with the Chief Constable. Recent incidents have highlighted how this can have a serious impact on individuals and communities.

"The results achieved to date in Widnes, Runcorn and Ellesmere Port could not have been achieved without the support of the public. The information and intelligence that has been provided has made a vital difference and I urge the public to continue to support Operation Scrambler."

Anyone with any information in relation to the illegal or anti-social use of motorbikes is urged to contact Cheshire Police.

You can do this in a number of ways:

Speak directly to a local officer whilst they are out and about on patrol in your local area.

Call Cheshire Police on 101 and quote ‘Op Scrambler'.

If the incident is not happening at the time of reporting, you can report via our website: www.cheshire.police.uk

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

In an emergency dial 999.

