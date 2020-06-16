  • Bookmark this page

Local Storage Firm Offers New Disinfection Service

Published: 16th June 2020 10:43

All In Clearance and Storage, which has its base of operations in Raby, near Neston, is now offering a medical grade disinfection service, to help you get your business re-opening or house move underway.

All In Clearance and Storage

The family-run firm has added the new service to its ongoing provision of storage, removal and clearance options.

Speaking about the new service, Michael Davies said: "In response to the Corona-virus (COVID-19) outbreak we launched a service designed specifically to mitigate the possible contamination of homes, offices and all types of shared spaces.

"We use the very latest in medical grade disinfection technology ideally suited to all environments. The treatment is non-toxic and is therefore safe on a majority of surfaces from floors, carpets, kitchen work surfaces, desks, chairs, walls and upholstery.​

"We use a method known as fogging or misting. We can fill a room with small disinfecting particles, so in most cases rooms and surfaces can be used 10 minutes after treatment, creating less disruption to your home or business. The treatment continues to have an effect 7 days after first applied."

Storage and other solutions

All In Clearance and Storage

All In Clearance and Storage have a depot in Upton, Wirral, where they offer storage solutions suitable for both business and domestic customers.  If you have a suitable vehicle, you can drop off your items. Alternatively, All In will bring your storage pod to you - ideal for storing smaller collections of items or complete rooms, from offices and documents right down to garden equipment.

They also offer removal/relocation and clearance services. Michael added: "We pride ourselves on working closely with each client to ensure the service provided is personal and, above all, professional, to ensure we meet your individual requirements.

"We cover the whole of Merseyside, Cheshire and Wales and relocations to any destination in the UK."

If you would like to find out more about Storage, Removals, Clearance or Disinfection Services, please get in touch today.

All In Clearance and Storage

All In Clearance and Storage

Office:
Grange Court
Raby Mere Road
Wirral
CH63 4JH

Storage depot:
Unit B Ceramics
Champion Business Park
Upton
Wirral
CH49 0AB 

T: 0151 230 8604

E: info@allinclearanceandstorage.co.uk

Website: www.allinclearanceandstorage.co.uk/

Facebook

Instagram

