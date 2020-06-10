  • Bookmark this page

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Neston Market to Return This Friday

Published: 10th June 2020 15:32

It's the news many local residents and businesses have been waiting for.

From 12 June, Neston Market will be open from 8am to 1pm each Friday, initially with seven of the regular food stalls only.  They are all really looking forward to serving you:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Neston Fish & Seafood
(plus possibly Nova the Outside Bakery, tbc; Bluebonnet Sweets will be back from the 19th)

Nicky McMahon, Senior Markets Co-ordinator for Neston Town Council, said: "We are delighted to bring back our much loved market this Friday.

"Please take heed of the social distancing measures - they are there for everyone's safety.

"Over the next few weeks and months we will bring back more stalls, as safety allows and in line with government advice.

"Keep a look out for your particular favourite and welcome them back with a smile and a wave."

Orchard Pigs have decided not to return to the market for now, as their delivery business has worked very well for them during lockdown and they wish to continue with that.

Neston Market

Comments

martyn w
At 16:55 on 10th June 2020, martyn w commented:
"welcome them back with a smile and a wave" - hopefully not a second wave.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

