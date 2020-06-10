Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Neston Market to Return This Friday

Published: 10th June 2020 15:32

It's the news many local residents and businesses have been waiting for.

From 12 June, Neston Market will be open from 8am to 1pm each Friday, initially with seven of the regular food stalls only. They are all really looking forward to serving you:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Neston Fish & Seafood

(plus possibly Nova the Outside Bakery, tbc; Bluebonnet Sweets will be back from the 19th)

Nicky McMahon, Senior Markets Co-ordinator for Neston Town Council, said: "We are delighted to bring back our much loved market this Friday.

"Please take heed of the social distancing measures - they are there for everyone's safety.

"Over the next few weeks and months we will bring back more stalls, as safety allows and in line with government advice.

"Keep a look out for your particular favourite and welcome them back with a smile and a wave."

Orchard Pigs have decided not to return to the market for now, as their delivery business has worked very well for them during lockdown and they wish to continue with that.

