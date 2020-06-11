New Thriller From Neston Author Now Available For Pre-Order

Published: 11th June 2020 08:06

Neston author Caroline Corcoran is set to release her second novel in September, and it's available for pre order now.

Neston-based author Caroline Corcoran prepares to publish

her second novel.

The Baby Group is a psychological thriller that follows up Caroline's Sunday Times Top 20 Bestseller Through The Wall, which was released last year.

The synopsis reads:

Scarlett's golden life suddenly unravels when someone sends a shocking video of her to everyone she knows. The only people who claim they haven't seen it are the friends in her new mothers' group: Cora, Emma and Asha.

Scarlett is forced to delve into her past to discover who is out to get her. But as her circle of trust gathers around her, she has to ask - are her friends as innocent as they seem?

The book is described as a ‘gripping read about motherhood, secrets and lies, perfect for fans of Heidi Perks and B.A. Paris.'

Caroline, 38, says: "The Baby Group looks at the image we like to project of ourselves versus who we really are.

"It also looks at the way our identity changes throughout our lives and how much we alter depending on the people that we surround ourselves with.

"Mostly though, it has plenty of twists, turns and secrets and I hope they'll surprise readers and keep them turning the pages into the early hours!"

The Baby Group will be published on September 17th by Avon, an imprint of Harper Collins, but is available for pre order now, from Linghams in Heswall, Amazon and Waterstones.

Editor's Note: I read 'Through the Wall' earlier this year and found it to be one of my favourite reads for a long time. Excellent character development, a twisting plot - I couldn't put it down. I very much look forward to reading 'The Baby Group'.

