Business Support Available Through Ongoing Changes to Re-opening Regulations

Published: 11th June 2020 08:29

Cheshire West and Chester Council's Regulatory Services team is continuing to support businesses as they navigate their way through the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As regulations rapidly change, there has been a growing number of enquiries in relation to businesses that can be open now and those that will be allowed to open from 15 June subject to Government confirmation.

Many businesses across the Borough have been supported with advice and guidance already, to ensure that the regulations are complied with. The regulations have been and will continue to be an important part of preventing the spread of the virus.

The number of businesses that can be opened now is very restricted. There are restrictions that apply to food businesses including restaurants, pubs and cafés which can in many instances open to offer a take away service, but they are prevented from supplying food and drink for consumption on the premises or at tables and chairs outside the premises.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "We know that some businesses remain unsure over how the regulations impact their business. We would urge any business who needs advice in relation to the regulations to contact our Regulatory Services team.

"Our high streets are going to look a little different over the next few weeks, social distancing measures are still in place, pavement space will be used for queues outside shops and more space is required for pedestrians. Government legislation is currently that food and drink cannot be served at tables, even outside of a business premises.

"But as legislation is amended, we will work with businesses and we are looking to relax our Alfresco guidance to support businesses in this difficult time. We want to support our businesses, but I'd like to remind cafés, restaurants and bars not to put their tables and chairs outdoors yet, whilst they can't be used this additional space will help pedestrians as they return to our towns and city."

To contact Regulatory Services email: Regulatory.Services@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

