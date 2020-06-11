  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Coronavirus Symptoms? Self-Report and Self-Isolate

Published: 11th June 2020 13:34

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston, is today calling on all residents to play their part in preventing the spread of coronavirus to help save lives and save livelihoods in the borough.

All residents are asked to take the following actions if they, or a member of their household, have the coronavirus symptoms of a persistent cough, fever or loss of taste and smell

  • Self-report symptoms immediately by calling 119 or visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus to get a test
  • Self-isolate for 14 days if you have symptoms
  • Self-isolate for 14 days when alerted by a contact tracer.

Councillor Gittins said: "Since lockdown started, the people of west Cheshire have played their part in saving lives and protecting the NHS by staying home where possible and social distancing from others.

"We realise the effect this has had on people's lives and everyone is thankful for your efforts. The number of people who have sadly died from coronavirus has fallen since it peaked in April but this virus has not gone away.

"Until we have a vaccine, we need to continue to work together to protect our families, friends and our whole community from it.

"The Council is playing our part and has been helping vulnerable people to self-isolate. We will be managing cases where there are outbreaks in individual settings to protect that community.

"At the same time, we need you to continue to play your part too.

"Help protect your family, friends and our whole community by immediately self-isolating for 14 days if you have either a persistent cough, fever or loss of taste or smell. Call 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus straight away to get a test. Self-isolate for 14 days if you are advised to do so by a contact tracer.

"We realise being asked to self-isolate is not easy, and we will help those classed as vulnerable to do so. Now is the time for us all work together to follow these actions. By doing so, we can continue to help the NHS track down this virus and stop it, saving lives and saving livelihoods."

Temperature

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies