Coronavirus Symptoms? Self-Report and Self-Isolate

Published: 11th June 2020 13:34

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston, is today calling on all residents to play their part in preventing the spread of coronavirus to help save lives and save livelihoods in the borough.

All residents are asked to take the following actions if they, or a member of their household, have the coronavirus symptoms of a persistent cough, fever or loss of taste and smell

Self-report symptoms immediately by calling 119 or visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus to get a test

Self-isolate for 14 days if you have symptoms

Self-isolate for 14 days when alerted by a contact tracer.

Councillor Gittins said: "Since lockdown started, the people of west Cheshire have played their part in saving lives and protecting the NHS by staying home where possible and social distancing from others.

"We realise the effect this has had on people's lives and everyone is thankful for your efforts. The number of people who have sadly died from coronavirus has fallen since it peaked in April but this virus has not gone away.

"Until we have a vaccine, we need to continue to work together to protect our families, friends and our whole community from it.

"The Council is playing our part and has been helping vulnerable people to self-isolate. We will be managing cases where there are outbreaks in individual settings to protect that community.

"At the same time, we need you to continue to play your part too.

"Help protect your family, friends and our whole community by immediately self-isolating for 14 days if you have either a persistent cough, fever or loss of taste or smell. Call 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus straight away to get a test. Self-isolate for 14 days if you are advised to do so by a contact tracer.

"We realise being asked to self-isolate is not easy, and we will help those classed as vulnerable to do so. Now is the time for us all work together to follow these actions. By doing so, we can continue to help the NHS track down this virus and stop it, saving lives and saving livelihoods."

