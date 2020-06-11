Council Proposes No Waiting on Station Road and Grenfell Close in Parkgate

Published: 11th June 2020 14:56

Cheshire West and Chester Highways department has given notice of their proposal to prohibit vehicles waiting on several sections of road in Parkgate.

Any objections must be logged by no later than 10th July. Full details below:

PO548 Grenfell Park & Station Road

Notice is hereby given that Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council propose to make the following Traffic Regulation Order in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

CHESHIRE WEST AND CHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

(GRENFELL PARK AND STATION ROAD, PARKGATE)

(PROHIBITION OF WAITING) ORDER 2020

The effect of the order will be to prohibit waiting at any time of the following lengths of road:

Station Road (south side) - from a point 11 metres west of the centre-line of Manorial Road to a point 24 metres east of a point opposite the centre-line of Grenfell Park

Grenfell Park (west side) - from a point 10 metres north of its junction with Station Road to its junction with Grenfell Court

Grenfell Park (east side) - from a point 10 metres north of its junction with Station Road for a distance of 5 metres in a northerly direction.

Grenfell Court (both sides) - from its junction with Grenfell Park for a distance of 10 metres in a westerly direction.

Full details are in the draft Order which, together with a plan showing the extents of the proposal, may be viewed in the Public Notices section of the Council's website. Copies may be obtained by emailing: engch@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or via telephone request to 0300 123 8123.

All objections and other representations relating to the Order must be made in writing to the undersigned by 10 July 2020 and objections must specify the grounds on which they are made. Any representations made should specify the title of the Order and may become available for public inspection.

Kieran Collins

Highways Commissioner

Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council

Highways Office Guilden Sutton

Guilden Sutton Lane

Guilden Sutton

Chester CH3 7EX

