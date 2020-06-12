Thieves Targetting Catalytic Converters in Cheshire

Published: 12th June 2020 09:41

Recent reports of thefts of catalytic converters in Cheshire include six in the last few days in Ellesmere Port, Chester and Helsby.

Vehicles that are particularly being targeted include Honda, Toyota, Lexus and Kia cars.

The latest reports take the total to 18 since the end of May.

Inspector Anton Sullivan, of Cheshire Constabulary's Roads and Crime Unit, said: "Investigations involving my unit and colleagues from neighbourhood policing teams are ongoing in relation to the thefts and we are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"While the investigations take place I encourage motorists to be vigilant and review any security measures they have in place.

"Offenders use specialist tools to remove catalytic converters from vehicles and have been doing so in daylight at car parks and other areas where cars are left.

"If you see anyone using tools on cars in such places please let us know as soon as possible.

"I also ask scrap metal dealers to be mindful if they are ever offered catalytic converters or exhaust systems and to contact us if they suspect that they could have been stolen."

There are a number of steps that motorists can take to reduce their chances of becoming a victim, including:

If possible, park your car in a garage

If your car is at high risk, consider marking the metal shell of the converter with a unique mark, so that if it is stolen it will be easier to trace back to your vehicle

If your catalytic converter is bolted on, the bolts can be welded shut - this would not stop a determined thief but would slow them down

Giving some consideration to the way your vehicle is parked could reduce the chances of your catalytic converter being stolen - high and low clearance vehicles being parked close together make it more difficult for a thief to gain access to converters

Good quality lighting will improve natural surveillance and make a thief less likely to be able to remove a catalytic converter without being seen

Leaving your car in an area covered by CCTV may also deter thieves - CCTV systems should be well signed.

If you have any information about the thefts, or if you see anyone removing catalytic converters or acting suspiciously in your community, please call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, or report online here.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

