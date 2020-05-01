  • Bookmark this page

Show Dad Some Love This Father's Day With Neston's Blue Bicycle

Published: 12th June 2020 10:00

What better way to wish someone a Happy Father's Day on June 21st than with cake? Or, for that matter, the promise of a beer and a steak buttie?  

Either way, the Blue Bicycle in Neston has got you covered.

Show Dad Some Love This Father's Day With Neston's Blue Bicycle

If Dad has a sweet tooth, you can order some special Father's Day cupcakes to be delivered to your door or collected during take-out hours. If you think he'd prefer to have a steak sandwich and a bottle of beer, you can buy him a gift voucher to use when the café is open again for eating in.

Show Dad Some Love This Father's Day With Neston's Blue Bicycle

If you really want to make a family occasion of it, why not order a personalised cake or full afternoon tea?

Take a look at all the scrumptious options and place your order on the Blue Bicycle website here.

The Blue Bicycle is currently open for take-away drinks and food between 10am and 3pm every day. See the menu here.


The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Instagram

Neston Life

 Advertisement feature

 

