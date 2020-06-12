Get Your Feet Back to Fitness with Neston Chiropody & Podiatry
|Published: 12th June 2020 12:07
After the long weeks of lockdown, your poor feet are probably desperate for a bit of attention.
Wait no more, because Neston Chiropody and Podiatry is now open again and ready to give your feet the attention they deserve.
Treatments & Services available:
Corns & Calluses
Bunions & Blisters
Nail Trimming
Ingrown Toenails
Nail Surgery
Tired legs
Aching Feet
Foot/Ankle Pain
Knee Pain
Knock Knees
Plantar Fascitis (Arch Pain)
Flat Feet
High Arches
Arthritis
Shin Splints
Heel Spurs
Tendonitis
Growing Pains
Diabetic Foot Assessments
Stress Fractures
Sports Injuries
Bespoke Orthotics
Custom-Made Footwear
For your safety
There is a 'one in one out' policy in place, so please try to be on time for your appointment. The treatment area is thoroughly cleaned between clients.
There is hand sanitiser in place and all staff will be wearing PPE. You can also request a mask for yourself if you wish.
The clinic also has a blue air purification system in place.
Contactless payment is preferred.
Opening Hours
Tuesday - 8.30am to 8.00pm
Wednesday - 8.30am to 8.00pm
Thursday - 8.30am to 1.00pm
Friday - 8.30am to 5.00pm
Saturday - 9.00am to 1.00pm
For more information or to book an appointment, please contact:
Unit 2
The Royal Arcade
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PD
Tel: 0151 792 3144 or 07599 924923
Email: info@neston-chiropodyandpodiatry.co.uk
