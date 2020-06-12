Shops Re-opening in Neston From Monday

Published: 12th June 2020 13:26

Some of Neston's town centre shops will be re-opening from Monday June 15, now that the government has given the go-ahead for non-essential retailers to recommence trading.

Nick and Tom from Timeless look forward to welcoming you back to their showroom from Monday.

Timeless Kitchens and Bathrooms will be back in the showroom at The Cross from Monday. Owners Nick Sutherland and Tom McKeown said: "All the Timeless team will be following government guidelines. Hand sanitiser will be available for all our staff and customers.

"Social distancing measures will be in place in and out of the showroom, which will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.

"We are looking forward to seeing you all soon."

Also re-opening is Rightway, from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and potentially on Sundays as well, but that decision will be finalised next week.

Rightway's David Clarke said: "We will continue to practice Safe Working and Social Distancing instore. We have purchased expanding barriers this week for stores and as we increase our opening hours, we will close off parts of the store to enable our team to work safely in merchandising stock.

"We will still limit the number of customers in store at any one time."

Neston Market is back - initially with food and drink stalls only and from 8am to 1pm. More details here.

John Evans shoes will be re-opening from Monday June 29, just in time for the sandal season.

Local shop owners and managers are welcome to get in touch to add their details to this page. Please send us an email with details of when you're re-opening and what measures you have put in place.

