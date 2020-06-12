  • Bookmark this page

Divers Rescue Whale Off Wirral Coast

Published: 12th June 2020 15:03

Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team report that a 13.5m long fin whale has been rescued after becoming stranded in the Dee Estuary.

WhalePhoto by Graham Barber

British Divers Marine Life Rescue Medics were called to the scene off the Wirral coast near Thurstaston on Friday morning, after the whale became stranded on the outgoing tide.

It was floated on the incoming tide and during the afternoon was reported as beginning to swim strongly for itself heading out to sea.

WhalePhoto by Graham Barber

A spokesperson for BDMLR said: "It is very close to the size that they are weaned and independent of their mother, so there may be some hope for this animal to survive by itself, if it can find its way back out of the estuary. It is also in moderate body condition, which is helpful to its prognosis too.

"Our team will continue to monitor from land and from a safe distance by boat so as not to cause any stress to the animal that might cause it to restrand. The tide is still coming in for at least another couple of hours and this will give it more space to move around in and hopefully locate the open sea."

 

 

 

