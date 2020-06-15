HELP is at Hand for People With Money Issues Following the Pandemic

Published: 15th June 2020 10:26

Financial support is available for west Cheshire residents who may be struggling to make ends meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheshire West and Chester Council offers help and advice for people worried they cannot meet council tax payments and can offer financial and practical support for those suffering hardship through its Help in Emergencies for Local People (HELP) scheme.

West Cheshire Credit Union is also commissioned by the Council to offer affordable loans and help people to start saving.

Cllr Carol Gahan, the Council's Cabinet Member for Legal and Finance, said: "Times are really tough at the moment, and this may continue for some time.

"We and our partners don't want people to think they are alone - help is available and we want to support our residents where we can."

West Cheshire Credit Union also works in partnership with and is supported by the borough's main housing associations, including Sanctuary Housing, For Housing, Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Muir, as well as NHS Clinical Commissioning Group and Chester Municipal Charities.

The Credit Union is a not-for-profit saving and loan co-operative regulated by the FCA and PRA plus the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and has a growing membership of more than 4,000 members.

Neil Jay, General Manager of West Cheshire Credit Union, said: "At times like this you may need a helping hand financially, and choosing to join a credit union means safety and security - particularly with loans.

"Our loans are affordable with flexible repayment options - our aim is to support residents, not see them get into deeper debt. Since we launched in 2004 we are proud to say that we have helped many people, not only with loans, but also to start a saving habit."

For more information about West Cheshire Credit Union and to join visit: www.wccu.co.uk.

Residents worried about paying their council tax can get in touch with the Council by emailing: counciltax@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk for support and advice. Residents whose income has reduced make be entitled to help through the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

Residents who are already claiming council tax reduction but who are experiencing hardship may be entitled to support through the HELP scheme. More information is available here.

