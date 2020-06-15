  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Holy Communion in Years Gone By at St Winefride's

Published: 15th June 2020 10:59

St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston would normally be celebrating Holy Communion during June. Naturally, due coronavirus restrictions, the ceremony this year has had to be postponed. 

However, the school decided to mark the occasion, which was always the late Father Courell's favourite event in the church calendar, by publishing a series of photos of previous cermonies, going back decades.

Holy Communion in Years Gone By at St Winefride's

The earliest are thought to be from the 1960s. In their post on Facebook, the school says: "They evoke very special memories of past parish priests, including Father Briscoe and Father Courell and also past teachers,
Mr Sarson, Miss Thompson, Mrs Smith, Mr Sumner, Mrs Herzog and Mrs Hill to name but a few.

"There are even some of today's staff members and parents seen as children on their special day."

We've reproduced just a few of the photos here.  To see the rest, and to tag yourself or anyone you recognised, visit the St Winefride's Facebook page here.  

Holy Communion in Years Gone By at St Winefride's

Holy Communion in Years Gone By at St Winefride's

Holy Communion in Years Gone By at St Winefride's

Holy Communion in Years Gone By at St Winefride's

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies