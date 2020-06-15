Holy Communion in Years Gone By at St Winefride's

Published: 15th June 2020 10:59

St Winefride's RC Primary School in Neston would normally be celebrating Holy Communion during June. Naturally, due coronavirus restrictions, the ceremony this year has had to be postponed.

However, the school decided to mark the occasion, which was always the late Father Courell's favourite event in the church calendar, by publishing a series of photos of previous cermonies, going back decades.

The earliest are thought to be from the 1960s. In their post on Facebook, the school says: "They evoke very special memories of past parish priests, including Father Briscoe and Father Courell and also past teachers,

Mr Sarson, Miss Thompson, Mrs Smith, Mr Sumner, Mrs Herzog and Mrs Hill to name but a few.

"There are even some of today's staff members and parents seen as children on their special day."

We've reproduced just a few of the photos here. To see the rest, and to tag yourself or anyone you recognised, visit the St Winefride's Facebook page here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.