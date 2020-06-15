Tanks Field Has Good Neighbours

Author: Brian MacDonald Published: 15th June 2020 11:47

AboutMyArea Neston reader Brian MacDonald shares a good news story with us.

Despite all the self-centredness we see todaym with raves in lockdown, crowded beaches etc, some people are quietly giving back to their local area.

Tanks Field (off Church Lane in Neston) had recently suffered storm damage, but folk came and cleared paths, made a bench from logs, repaired the ditch bridge and cut back branches from the bridleway. Even a birdbox was installed.

Thank you CH64!

