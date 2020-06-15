Mobile Post Office On the Way to Willaston

Before lockdown, a post office service was to have been set up in Willaston Memorial Hall for a couple of hours two days per week.

Plans had to be put on hold due to the pandemic, but now a temporary solution has been found.

From this week. the Post Office Outreach service will bring its mobile branch van to Willaston every Tuesday from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, until such time as the Memorial Hall is open again. It will be parked at the village green.

Services include general post, international parcels, Special Delivery, cash withdrawals, holiday money, insurance, savings, and even a Passport Check and Send service.

