NHS Singers Spread Message of Hope and Unity

Published: 16th June 2020 08:40

Local NHS staff have come together virtually with a moving performance to inspire optimism and togetherness.

CWP - Over the Rainbow

Responding to the challenges experienced by so many during the COVID-19 pandemic and to help people stay connected, Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust's (CWP) healthcare heroes have performed a rousing (virtual) rendition of the classic song ‘Over the Rainbow'. 

Everyone involved performed in their spare time and the project was edited for free by Nick Murphy of Image Play Video Services.

Karen Phillips, Head of Workforce Wellbeing at CWP said: "For a while we've all had to live and work a bit differently, and it hasn't always been easy to stay as connected as we'd like.

"We wanted to come together and show everyone how we've risen to the challenge as one community at CWP."

Over the Rainbow, widely recognised for its powerful themes of hope and optimism, further resonates during the current pandemic thanks to the rainbow coming to symbolise the nation's shared appreciation for key workers.

Sheena Cumiskey, CWP Chief Executive, said: "In the face of real challenges staff at CWP have been magnificent in their response to COVID-19. As always they have worked tirelessly to provide the best possible care to the people we serve and this wonderful gesture highlights their commitment to improving experiences and brightening people's day."

You can watch the CWP Choir performance of Over the Rainbow here.

CWP provides health and care services including mental health, learning disability, community physical health and all-age disability care - including the provision of three GP surgeries.

The Trust has services across Cheshire and Wirral, as well as Trafford, Warrington, Bolton, Halton and Liverpool - and provides specialist services for the North West as a whole.

 

