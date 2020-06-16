  • Bookmark this page

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
More Stalls Coming to This Week's Neston Market

Published: 16th June 2020 11:30

More stalls will be added to the re-opened Friday market in Neston this week, including some non-grocery ones.

Neston Friday MarketCustomers all respected the distancing guidelines at last week's re-opening of the market. Photo by Brenda Roe.

Following the success of last week's tentative re-opening with just a few stalls, Neston Town Council are now confident that arrangements put in place can withstand the addition of more traders.  This has been assisted by Sainsbury's offering to alter their queuing system to create more space.

This week, the Market will include the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Neston Fish & Seafood
Bluebonnet Sweets - American bakes & confectionery
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items.

The market will operate for the slightly shorter hours of 8am to 1pm, though this may increase in the coming weeks, along with the addition of further stalls.

Neston Friday MarketA trio of Mayors! L-r: Current Mayor Cllr Christine Warner, with two of her predecessors, Cllrs Pat Kynaston and Janet Griffiths at last Friday's market.

Market customers are politely asked to adhere to the distancing measures that are in place, for their own safety and that of the stallholders and staff.

Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

 

 

