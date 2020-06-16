More Stalls Coming to This Week's Neston Market

Published: 16th June 2020 11:30

More stalls will be added to the re-opened Friday market in Neston this week, including some non-grocery ones.

Customers all respected the distancing guidelines at last week's re-opening of the market. Photo by Brenda Roe.

Following the success of last week's tentative re-opening with just a few stalls, Neston Town Council are now confident that arrangements put in place can withstand the addition of more traders. This has been assisted by Sainsbury's offering to alter their queuing system to create more space.

This week, the Market will include the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Neston Fish & Seafood

Bluebonnet Sweets - American bakes & confectionery

Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)

Nova the Outsider bakery

Rich Coffee van - takeaway only

R Hulme - Shoes

FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items.

The market will operate for the slightly shorter hours of 8am to 1pm, though this may increase in the coming weeks, along with the addition of further stalls.

A trio of Mayors! L-r: Current Mayor Cllr Christine Warner, with two of her predecessors, Cllrs Pat Kynaston and Janet Griffiths at last Friday's market.

Market customers are politely asked to adhere to the distancing measures that are in place, for their own safety and that of the stallholders and staff.

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

