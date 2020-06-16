Visit Neston's Friday Market

  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Published: 24th June 2020 09:39

Stalls continue to be added to Neston's Friday Market since its re-opening a couple of weeks ago. This week, it's the return of the watch man!

Neston Friday MarketCustomers all respected the distancing guidelines at the re-opening of the market. Photo by Brenda Roe.

The Sainsbury's queue has been moved over to allow for more stalls. However, in order to make space for everyone, along with queuing and social distancing measures, some stalls may not be in their usual space. So please make sure you have a look around and you may come across a stall that you've not noticed before.

This week, the Market will include the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Neston Fish & Seafood
Bluebonnet Sweets - American bakes & confectionery
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man

This week the market also reverts to its normal opening hours of 8am to 2pm.

Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

 

 

Comments

Hetty1980
At 15:26 on 16th June 2020, Hetty1980 commented:
Wow 'Nova', I love their food! Hope they stick around for the foreseeable future. Are Orchard Pigs not coming back?
Carrie Spacey
At 16:09 on 16th June 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Hetty, no, they have decided they want to concentrate on their home delivery business as it has worked out well for them and gives them more time with the family etc. There's a post about it on their Facebook page. We hope to be conveying further information about their delivery service very soon.
