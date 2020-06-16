Visit Neston's Friday Market
|Published: 24th June 2020 09:39
Stalls continue to be added to Neston's Friday Market since its re-opening a couple of weeks ago. This week, it's the return of the watch man!
Customers all respected the distancing guidelines at the re-opening of the market. Photo by Brenda Roe.
The Sainsbury's queue has been moved over to allow for more stalls. However, in order to make space for everyone, along with queuing and social distancing measures, some stalls may not be in their usual space. So please make sure you have a look around and you may come across a stall that you've not noticed before.
This week, the Market will include the following stalls:
Tinsleys Fruit & Veg
Nicks meat & Cheese
Great British Bakehouse
Happy Hens, eggs & pet food
Sweet bites, Greek Cookies
Cheadle Farm Beef
Neston Fish & Seafood
Bluebonnet Sweets - American bakes & confectionery
Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)
Nova the Outsider bakery
Rich Coffee van - takeaway only
R Hulme - Shoes
FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items
Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man
This week the market also reverts to its normal opening hours of 8am to 2pm.
Neston Friday Market
Market Square
Neston
CH64 9NQ
Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).
