Visit Neston's Friday Market

Published: 24th June 2020 09:39

Stalls continue to be added to Neston's Friday Market since its re-opening a couple of weeks ago. This week, it's the return of the watch man!



Customers all respected the distancing guidelines at the re-opening of the market. Photo by Brenda Roe.

The Sainsbury's queue has been moved over to allow for more stalls. However, in order to make space for everyone, along with queuing and social distancing measures, some stalls may not be in their usual space. So please make sure you have a look around and you may come across a stall that you've not noticed before.

This week, the Market will include the following stalls:

Tinsleys Fruit & Veg

Nicks meat & Cheese

Great British Bakehouse

Happy Hens, eggs & pet food

Sweet bites, Greek Cookies

Cheadle Farm Beef

Neston Fish & Seafood

Bluebonnet Sweets - American bakes & confectionery

Heath Lane Nurseries (Willaston Community Farm)

Nova the Outsider bakery

Rich Coffee van - takeaway only

R Hulme - Shoes

FS & S Supplies - wooden signs, gifts & household items

Steve Culshaw - the Watch Man

This week the market also reverts to its normal opening hours of 8am to 2pm.

Neston Friday Market

Market Square

Neston

CH64 9NQ

Plenty of FREE parking in the multi-storey on Brook Street (up to 3 hours) and Chester Road Car Park (unlimited).

