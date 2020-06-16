Reducing Landfill and Raising Funds for NCYC

16th June 2020

Drop by Neston Community Youth Centre this Wednesday to visit the Fareshare shop.

On Wednesday 17th June, despite being largely closed to the public, Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC) will be offering its Fareshare food table outside to allow residents to drop by, pick up some bargain groceries and help raise funds for the ongoing work of the centre.

This week is Small Charity Week, and NCYC is one of Neston's long-serving small charities at the heart of the community. Fareshare food is in-date produce that would otherwise go to landfill, and residents can take a selection of branded groceries and make a donation in the collection box. The table will be situated outside but undercover in front of the centre between 9am and 4pm. If demand is high, staff will be on hand to ensure people safely distance.

People should bring their own bags to take food away, though there will be a limited number of washable fabric bags on sale for £1. If people are concerned about infection, the NHS advises that, "It's very unlikely [Covid-19] can be spread through things like packages or food. " Anyone collecting food on the day should follow the same safety routine they'd use for their normal shopping.

Throughout the Covid Crisis, Neston Community Youth Centre has had to close like most public buildings, but behind the scenes, NCYC staff have been working overtime to respond to the needs of residents in lockdown. An exceptional team of volunteers, coordinated by both NCYC and Ellesmere Port and Neston Community Transport, provided shopping and medication deliveries to isolated older residents as supermarkets and local pharmacies struggled to cope with the new delivery demands.

The centre continues to open for anyone unable to buy food every Thursday morning between 10am and 12pm, with West Cheshire Foodbank volunteers and staff providing its vital emergency food aid for people in crisis.

Anyone struggling to afford food can call NCYC for advice or just turn up to the Foodbank sessions on Thursday mornings.

