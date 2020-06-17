Gold and Bronze for Neston Flower Society in Virtual Royal Cheshire Show

Members from all flower clubs in the area were recently invited to create flower designs at home and send photos to Cheshire Show to be judged.

Neston Flower Society was delighted to hear that two of its members received prizes. Pat Wood was awarded Gold and Sue Birch, Bronze.

Pat said: "Technology has changed our world. The last time the show was cancelled was in 2000 due to the foot and mouth outbreak - no virtual show then, which was such a disappointment.

"Congratulations to the team at the Cheshire Show - you can view it online here."

Pat Wood's Gold-winning creation

Bronze was awarded for this creation by Sue Birch

