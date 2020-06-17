Vacancy in Parkgate Ward on Neston Town Council

Published: 17th June 2020 15:23

Following the resignation of Cllr John Edwards, a casual vacancy has arisen for Town Councillor for the Parkgate Ward of Neston Town Council.

Any ten electors in the ward may call an election by writing to: The Returning Officer, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Council Offices, 4 Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BE; requesting that an election be held to fill the said vacancy. The request needs to be made within 14 days (not including Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays) from the date of the notice issued by Neston Town Council on Wednesday 17 June 2020.

Due to the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, if an election is called it will not be held for some time.

If no election is called, the council will attempt to fill the vacancy by co-option.

Cheshire West and Chester Council will advise in due course.

Neston Town Council

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

0151 336 3840

council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk

