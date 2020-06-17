  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Care Home Champions Virtual Visits for Families

Author: Cathrina Moore Published: 17th June 2020 15:38

Admiral Nurse Cathrina Moore from Chapel House & Plessington Court shares some news of what they have been doing to help residents and visitors in lockdown.

Chapel House and Plessington Court - virtual visits

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic many families with loved ones living in care homes have experienced weeks of life without physical contact.  

The anxieties regarding personal safety and loved one's safety have been extremely difficult for everyone concerned.The families we support have been utterly amazing over recent weeks and they have helped us in so many ways. Families have spent time setting up virtual gardening groups, writing cards, sending healthy snacks to our teams and some not so healthy ones too.

Chapel House and Plessington Court have always supported John's Campaign and have valued family visits to the home. The guidance to stop regular care home visiting has been a situation that went against the grain for us as care providers.

In the earliest days of lockdown, having links with our families was a major priority and we launched our virtual visits. Each family was allocated several visiting times where online video chats were arranged; we use whatever IT medium/apps are available to the family.

We devised a timetable and it was agreed that relatives would decide who would attend their visits. With some minimal adjustments such as adding a good sound bar to the PC, we have found that links could be maintained.

Virtual visits have now become the new normal for many residents. The benefits have been better than we could have anticipated, with relatives who live far away visiting virtually more frequently, birthday parties have been attended by grandchildren who embrace technology, family members overseas are having regular virtual visits when before there were none.

Old connections have been rekindled after a twenty-year absence from a best friend, the conversation flowed as if they had spoken yesterday.

Although there is no real substitution for a face to face visit, we will certainly be continuing with the virtual visits in to the future.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies