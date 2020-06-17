Neston Care Home Champions Virtual Visits for Families

Author: Cathrina Moore Published: 17th June 2020 15:38

Admiral Nurse Cathrina Moore from Chapel House & Plessington Court shares some news of what they have been doing to help residents and visitors in lockdown.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic many families with loved ones living in care homes have experienced weeks of life without physical contact.

The anxieties regarding personal safety and loved one's safety have been extremely difficult for everyone concerned.The families we support have been utterly amazing over recent weeks and they have helped us in so many ways. Families have spent time setting up virtual gardening groups, writing cards, sending healthy snacks to our teams and some not so healthy ones too.

Chapel House and Plessington Court have always supported John's Campaign and have valued family visits to the home. The guidance to stop regular care home visiting has been a situation that went against the grain for us as care providers.

In the earliest days of lockdown, having links with our families was a major priority and we launched our virtual visits. Each family was allocated several visiting times where online video chats were arranged; we use whatever IT medium/apps are available to the family.

We devised a timetable and it was agreed that relatives would decide who would attend their visits. With some minimal adjustments such as adding a good sound bar to the PC, we have found that links could be maintained.

Virtual visits have now become the new normal for many residents. The benefits have been better than we could have anticipated, with relatives who live far away visiting virtually more frequently, birthday parties have been attended by grandchildren who embrace technology, family members overseas are having regular virtual visits when before there were none.

Old connections have been rekindled after a twenty-year absence from a best friend, the conversation flowed as if they had spoken yesterday.

Although there is no real substitution for a face to face visit, we will certainly be continuing with the virtual visits in to the future.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.