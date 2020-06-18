Local Covid Death Toll Figures Revealed

Published: 18th June 2020 10:56

There have been eighteen deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Neston and surrounding area up to the end of May.

The Office for National Statistics has released figures broken down into neighbourhoods, which tally deaths taking place between March 1 and May 31 and registered by June 6.

Locally the figures are:

Neston and Parkgate - 7

Little Neston - 5

Hooton, Willaston and Ness - 6

In Cheshire overall, there have been over 1100 deaths registered as due to the coronavirus.

Whilst some lockdown measures have been eased, residents are still being urged to maintain social distancing guidelines and to carry out simple hygiene measures to ensure that the 'R' rate continues to drop.

