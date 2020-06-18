  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Local Covid Death Toll Figures Revealed

Published: 18th June 2020 10:56

There have been eighteen deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Neston and surrounding area up to the end of May.

The Office for National Statistics has released figures broken down into neighbourhoods, which tally deaths taking place between March 1 and May 31 and registered by June 6.

Locally the figures are:

Neston and Parkgate - 7

Little Neston - 5

Hooton, Willaston and Ness - 6

In Cheshire overall, there have been over 1100 deaths registered as due to the coronavirus.

Whilst some lockdown measures have been eased, residents are still being urged to maintain social distancing guidelines and to carry out simple hygiene measures to ensure that the 'R' rate continues to drop.

 coronavirus

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies