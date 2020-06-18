Initial No Waiting Order to Help With Social Distancing in Neston Town Centre

Published: 18th June 2020 15:34

In the first of what is anticipated will be several measures to assist with social distancing in Neston town centre, the following temporary prohibition of waiting order has been issued.



Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council

Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984

Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council

(High Street, Neston)

(Temporary Prohibition of Waiting) Order 2020

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, that the Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council intend to make an Order the effect of which will be to temporarily prohibit waiting on High Street, Neston as detailed below because of the likelihood of danger to the public during the coronavirus pandemic. It is necessary to introduce these restrictions to create sufficient space for social distancing to be maintained.

Prohibit waiting on the following lengths of road:

· High Street (south-west side) from its junction with The Cross to the north-west boundary wall of St Mary & St Helen Church; and

· High Street (north-east side) from a point 45 metres south east of its junction with The Cross for a distance of 27 metres in a south-easterly direction.

The Order will come into force on 29 June 2020 and will continue in force for a period not exceeding eighteen months or until social distancing measures are no longer required, whichever is the earlier.

Kieran Collins (ref: TRO5197)

Highways Commissioner

Highways Office

Guilden Sutton Lane

Guilden Sutton

Chester CH3 7EX

18 June 2020

The next step will be to introduce temporary pedestrianisation of three lay-by areas in the town centre: outside The Blue Bicycle/Allister & Simpson Opticians/Balducci's; outside the Parish Church and outside Selby's/ Paisley Grey/Domino's.

Potential further options are still under consideration.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.