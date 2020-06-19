Mozzie Watch Goes to Amber Alert

Published: 19th June 2020 08:49

Warm weather anticipated for the coming week will lead to an increase in mosquito activity in the Neston area.

This is the conclusion of experts Dr Enevoldson and Professor Clarkson in their latest update for the Neston Life app's Mozzie Watch.

In today's report they say: "The traps around Parkgate and Neston have caught very few mosquitoes in the last few days. However, study of the pools on the marshes shows that many of the breeding pools contain lots of pupae, the stage just before the adult mosquito emerges.

"We expect the numbers of mosquitos to increase significantly in this coming week. The forecast is for warm weather over the next week, and once Friday's rain has cleared, we would anticipate that the mosquitos will be quite active and the biting nuisance will increase.

"This is unusual in late June, but has its origins in the high winds about two weeks ago which happened to coincide with a high tide.

"Although this was not a spring tide, the winds drove it higher than expected, and this filled many of the mosquito breeding pools which had previously dried out. This unexpected pool filling triggered a mass synchronised hatching of mosquito eggs lying dormant in the mud at the bottom of these pools.

"Subsequent rain has prevented the pools from drying out despite the temperatures, and this has allowed the mosquito larvae to develop quickly in two weeks to this pupa stage, ready to emerge."

Mozzie Watch is a service sponsored by Neston Town Council. It appears on the Neston Life app from March to October. You can download Neston Life FREE from your usual app store, to help you keep on top of local news, events (when we have them!), useful information and local businesses.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.