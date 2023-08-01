Taking a Break

Published: 1st August 2023 13:24

It is a joy sharing community news with you, but now is the time for us to take a short break.

We will try to respond to any urgent news or information items that come up, it just may take a little longer than usual and there will be less new content than you normally see.

You are welcome to post on our Facebook page.

We are closed now, and will be back to normal office hours from 9am on Tuesday, 15 August.

In the meantime, we wish you all the best.

Katie & the AboutMyArea team

