Taking a Little Break

Published: 19th June 2020 10:11

It's been an exceptionally full-on few months for everyone and it's time for us to take a short break.

There will be no edition of Neston News on Wednesday June 24.

Obviously we're not going away on holiday (!) so we will try to respond to any urgent news or information items that come up, it just may take a little longer than usual and there will be less new content than you normally see.

You are welcome to post on our Facebook page.

We'll be back to normal office hours from 9am on Monday 29 June. In the meantime, stay safe and cross fingers for some decent weather over the next week!

Carrie & the AboutMyArea Team

Facebook - @aboutmyareaneston

Instagram - @neston_life

Twitter - @nestonnews

Download our FREE mobile app - Neston Life - from your usual app store.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.