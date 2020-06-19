  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Ladies Day Fundraisers Hold Socially Distanced Draws

Author: Cecilia Jones, Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Committee Published: 19th June 2020 15:04

The committee of Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Club update AboutMyArea on what's been happening recently with regards to their prize draws.

Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Committee

We usually hold them every four weeks at Neston Royal British Legion, but for obvious reasons we had to postpone them when lockdown started. When restrictions were eased earlier this month we decided to do a bit if catching up and the committee met up in the car park of the Legion to do a couple of socially distanced draws.

As well as the usual cash prizes, in June there is an extra £500 prize. We did the draw for this last Sunday, 14th June, and the above photo was taken when we met up outside the Legion, and shows Val Hatton holding out the numbered ball of the lucky £500 winner - they, as well as the winners of the four other prizes, will have received their prize money by now.

We would like to thank all our members for their continued support. We would also like to thank Thelma and Norman Lunt for continuing to make us welcome at the Legion when we do our four-weekly draws - hopefully things will get back to normal soon and we can go inside the Legion instead of standing round in the car park!

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies