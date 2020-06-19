Neston Ladies Day Fundraisers Hold Socially Distanced Draws

Author: Cecilia Jones, Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Committee Published: 19th June 2020 15:04

The committee of Neston Ladies Day Fundraising Club update AboutMyArea on what's been happening recently with regards to their prize draws.

We usually hold them every four weeks at Neston Royal British Legion, but for obvious reasons we had to postpone them when lockdown started. When restrictions were eased earlier this month we decided to do a bit if catching up and the committee met up in the car park of the Legion to do a couple of socially distanced draws.

As well as the usual cash prizes, in June there is an extra £500 prize. We did the draw for this last Sunday, 14th June, and the above photo was taken when we met up outside the Legion, and shows Val Hatton holding out the numbered ball of the lucky £500 winner - they, as well as the winners of the four other prizes, will have received their prize money by now.

We would like to thank all our members for their continued support. We would also like to thank Thelma and Norman Lunt for continuing to make us welcome at the Legion when we do our four-weekly draws - hopefully things will get back to normal soon and we can go inside the Legion instead of standing round in the car park!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.