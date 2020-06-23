Shielding To End But Care Will Go On, Says Council Leader

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:42

Following the announcement on Monday 23 June that 'shielding' from the coronavirus for the most vulnerable will cease at the end of July, Cheshire West and Chester Council Leader, and member for Little Neston, Cllr Louise Gittins has sought to reassure residents that care for those that need it will not stop.

Over 2 million people who are either elderly or suffering an underlying condition that made them particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, have been self-isolating in England. They have now been told by the government that, because infection rates have continued to fall, from 6 July they can meet up outdoors, in a group or with up to five others, and form 'support bubbles' with other households.

In a statement following the announcement, Cllr Gittins said: "I would like to pay tribute to the 14,300 residents of Cheshire west who have been following the difficult but necessary health advice and ‘shielding' by self -isolating at home, and in some cases within their own households, since March.

"I'd like to thank council staff, community and voluntary organisations, health colleagues, partner agencies, businesses, mutual aid groups and good neighbours who have been involved in the huge network behind the community response to support and protect those who are shielding.

"We understand that many people will be feeling anxious now that changes in shielding advice have been announced. We want to reassure you that your safety will continue to be paramount. The council will continue to provide support for those facing hardship, our contact centre telephone lines will remain open beyond 1st August and we will continue to support those who need it the most.

"We all need to stay vigilant to the risk of a second wave of infection. We all need to continue to play our part in adhering to guidance, respecting social distancing rules, wearing face coverings on public transport and washing our hands.

"Our message continues to be to stay safe and protect our communities. We hope there will not be a need for this group to return to being shielded."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.