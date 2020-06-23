  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Vista Abode

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
Paisley Grey, Neston
"Spot on service and spot on food!"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

That's Grand - 1000 Prescriptions Delivered by Neston Area Rotary Clubs

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:49

After ten weeks delivering prescriptions to vulnerable people in the Neston area, the rotary clubs of Neston and Willaston & South Wirral have just marked their 1000th drop off.

Neston Rotary Clubs celebrate 100th prescription delivery

Pictured are Trevor Irvin and Steve Martin of Neston Rotary and Fiona Mosley of Willaston & South Wirral Rotary, representing their members who have been delivering prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic to homes all over the CH64 postcode area.

Rotary is the largest voluntary service organisation in the world with 1.2 million members. Both Neston and W&SW Rotary clubs provide help to many local organisations and schools. If you would like to get involved with Rotary helping the community please contact Trevor on 07525 171806.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies