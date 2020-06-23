That's Grand - 1000 Prescriptions Delivered by Neston Area Rotary Clubs

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:49

After ten weeks delivering prescriptions to vulnerable people in the Neston area, the rotary clubs of Neston and Willaston & South Wirral have just marked their 1000th drop off.

Pictured are Trevor Irvin and Steve Martin of Neston Rotary and Fiona Mosley of Willaston & South Wirral Rotary, representing their members who have been delivering prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic to homes all over the CH64 postcode area.

Rotary is the largest voluntary service organisation in the world with 1.2 million members. Both Neston and W&SW Rotary clubs provide help to many local organisations and schools. If you would like to get involved with Rotary helping the community please contact Trevor on 07525 171806.

