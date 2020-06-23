Neston High Donates Thousands of Visors to NHS

Published: 23rd June 2020 11:01

A team of teachers and staff at Neston High School has designed, produced and donated nearly 3000 visors to the NHS, to help protect against the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Laura Griffiths has led the group creating and donating visors in the fight against COVID-19.

Lead by teacher of Engineering and Head of Year 12, Laura Griffiths, the Design and Technology Department have been all hands to the pump over the past few weeks, making the visors to a design they adapted themselves, with all costs met by the school.

Amongst the recipients of the visors have been doctors' surgeries in the Neston and Wirral areas, local care homes including Brimstage Manor and Hinderton Mount, with larger quantities going to hospitals including Arrowe Park, the Countess of Chester and The Royal Liverpool Hospital.

A key recipient has been the new haemato-oncology ward at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Liverpool, where Laura's own mother Moira has been receiving treatment for leukaemia. Currently situated in the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, the day case and out-patient facilities are moving to the new cancer hospital when it opens this week, with inpatient services moving later in the year.

Laura said: "As a school department, we wanted to do something to support the NHS and the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre is a hospital close to my heart, as it is where my mum is currently being treated.

"In between supporting our students, my colleagues and I have been working hard to mass-manufacture the visors and distribute them to organisations that need them. I'm delighted they're going to be used by the staff at the new hospital in Liverpool, who have continued to offer the best care to patients like my mum throughout the pandemic."

Laura was also keen that the school community felt involved, so a large donation of visors was spread across requests from parents and former students that work in the NHS, Carehomes and schools.

She added: "This was lovely, to be able to help the immediate community and our Neston parents."

