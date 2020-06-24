Join Council Online Covid Response Scrutiny Meeting

Published: 24th June 2020 09:32

Residents are invited to help review Cheshire West and Chester Council's approach to dealing with COVID-19.

Parkgate Councillor Martin Barker will chair the online scrutiny meeting. Photo by Bernard Rose

The first meeting of a temporary scrutiny committee of councillors takes place online on 29 June and members of the public, charities, businesses and other organisations are being asked to get involved and share their ideas and experiences.

The cross-party committee, called the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee, will meet virtually to discuss topics that include health and care, support for vulnerable people, communities and the economy.

It will also identify examples of best practice, challenge lessons learned on delivering services, engage with communities to understand their role in responding to the pandemic and make recommendations that can be applied to future models of service.

The scrutiny committee's role is to question the Council, the work of the Council Leader, Cabinet Members and partners.

Councillor Martin Barker, member for Parkgate and Chairman of the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee, said: "The scrutiny committee can scrutinise anything which affects the quality of lives of west Cheshire residents.

"We want to hear from residents to make sure that we are looking at the issues that matter most to people across the borough and we are keen to instil public confidence that any decisions which are being made in response to the pandemic are in the best interests of our communities.

"The scrutiny members are also keen to recognise the outstanding work that the Council, partners, organisations, voluntary sector, businesses, communities and residents have done over the last couple of months to help Cheshire West deal with the COVID-19 pandemic."

The meeting starts online at 6pm on 29 June and can be viewed live. A recording will also be available following the meeting.

To get involved email: scrutiny@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

For more information about the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee visit the Council's website: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/scrutiny.

